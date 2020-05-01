Heleene Volk Brewer
1937 - 2020
Sherrill - Heleene Volk Brewer, of Sherrill, NY, died Wednesday April 29th 2020Born in Utica, NY on February 18, 1937, she was the daughter of Walter Volk and Eileen Shannon Volk.Heleene completed high school at Utica Catholic Academy. She also graduated from MVCC in 1957with a degree in Retail Business Management and Interior Design.On June 18, 1960, Heleene married Schiele (Bill) Brewer, MD at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica, NY. Prior to her retirement, Heleene was a Designer for Ethan Allen Furniture, New Hartford, NY and John Froass& Son, Sherrill, NY.She was a member of the Oneida Healthcare Auxiliary and a volunteer at the OHC. She was a member of St. Helena’s Church, Sherrill, NY.Heleene loved the Adirondacks, especially in the fall. She and her husband enjoyed many beautiful days with family and friends at their “camp” in the rustic and remote hamlet of Beaver River, NY.She also was an enthusiastic sports fan, enjoying herself while spectating her children and grandchildren at games, meets and tournaments. Surviving are her seven children, Christine & Roy Regner, William & Leah, Edward & JoDean, Paul & Una, Mark & Pam, Kenneth & Kristin Brewer and Anne & Peter Evans. She has 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years on September4, 2014, and her parents.Heleene’s role as a mother was the center of her life. She cherished and flourished as a Mom, while instilling a sense of purpose and meaning in her children. Throughout their lives, all the children loved her with an abundance of kindness and care.No funeral services will be held at this time;however, a memorial service is being planned for a future date. Heleene will be interred in the Verona Cemetery.Please consider honoring Heleene’s memory with a donation to the VVS Education Foundation for their Scholarship Fund.Disposition is being handled by the Malecki Funeral Home, Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY. Malecki Funeral Home Sherrill, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/heleene-volk-brewer

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
