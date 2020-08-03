Vernon-Helen E. Crawford, age 80, a long time Peterboro Street Vernon Village resident passed away peacefully early Wednesday evening July 29, 2020 in the Monroe Community Skilled Nursing Facility where she had resided for the past three years. In keeping with Helen’s and the family’s wishes there will be a Celebration of her Life to be held at a later time and date to be announced. She was buried in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY next to her beloved husband Bernie. The Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon handled arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com