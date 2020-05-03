Helen E. Curro
1923 - 2020
ONEIDA- Helen E. Curro, 96, of Lenox Avenue, passed away on May 2, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare Center, after a brief illness.
Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on May 4, 1923, she was the daughter of Michael and Mary Belchick Wassel.
Prior to her retirement, Helen was employed with Vernon Downs. She was a member of the former Ladies of the Owls and was actively involved with the Madison County Office of the Aging where she was a volunteer drive since 1983. Helen was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and was a church usher, formerly a religious education teacher and a former member of the choir. Mrs. Curro loved to play bingo and bocce.
Surviving are: two daughters and one son-in-law, Mary Lou Hewitt of Oneida and Joann and Bruce Hannel of Oneida; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven A. and Susan Curro and Frank M. and Sheryl Curro, all of Oneida; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her good friend, Mary Reiter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Patrick E. Curro on May 16, 1975, a grandson Travis Curro on July 4, 2018, her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenn and Marjorie Lamison and Charles and Betty Callam, a sister, Ann Canelle and a son-in-law, George Hewitt.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Memorial Development Fund, 121 St. Joseph's Place, Oneida, NY 13421. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
