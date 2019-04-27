Home

Services
Doser Funeral Home and Cremation Service
76 South Main Street
Fairport, NY 14450
585-223-9144
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Creation Chapel in White Haven Memorial Park
Helen Frederick Lehner

Helen Frederick Lehner Obituary
Fairport, NY - Helen dies of natural causes on April 24, 2019, in Aaron Manor Nursing Home, Fairport, NY.Former resident of the Solstice Senior Living and former resident of North Syracuse and Oneida, NY.She is survived by daughter Ruth Cronkwright (Don Mitlon), daughter-in-law Mary Kay Frederick of Latham, NY; 2nd daughter Maureen Hallowell of Roswell, GA.; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews and many loving friends.Friends may call on Friday from 3-7pm, at David A. Doser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 76 South Main St., Fairport. On Saturday at 1pm, please meet the family at Creation Chapel in White Haven Memorial Park for her funeral service.For more information visist: www.doserfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-frederick-lehner
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
