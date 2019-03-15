SYLVAN BEACH - Helen L. Robinson, 79, of Sylvan Beach, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Rome Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness.She was born November 6, 1939, in Fayetteville, the daughter of the late Richard and Alice (Pedersen) Smith.Helen spent her early years in Canastota and Clockville, graduating from Canastota High School. She later lived in Oneida, and has lived in Sylvan Beach since 1969.She worked at Gray-Syracuse in Chittenango for 14 years, retiring in 1994.Helen loved going to Flea Markets, crafting, watching and feed birds, and spending time with her family.Surviving are: one son, David E. Robinson of Verona; two daughters, Theresa Catello, and Debra Fulmer, both of Oneida; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard “Chink” Smith, Gerald and Wendy Pedersen, and Terry Smith, all of Oneida; six grandchildren, Norman Fulmer, II, Dale Catello, II, David A. Robinson, Joshua Catello, Marissa Levasseur, and Karissa Robinson; two great grandchildren, Trinity Faithe Catello, and Meledina Oliana Catello; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen was pre-deceased by four sisters, Delores Roberson, Betty Arnold, Margaret Best, and Dorothy Rose Smith.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-l-robinson Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary