Helen M. “Ellen” Cieniewicz, 78, of New Hartford, NY departed this life on Sunday July 12, 2020. A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held on Thursday at 11a.m. at Stittville Firemen Field Pavillion at 8920 Rt. 365 Stittville, NY 13469 please note restrictions of Covid -19 will apply. Contributions can be made to Lutherancare .org. No flowers please.Arrangements under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com