Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Oleksy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Oleksy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Oleksy Obituary
Vernon: Helen M. Oleksy, age 91, of State Rt. 5 Vernon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her family at her side.Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Helen’s life will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, where she has been a member, 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY, 13476.Please consider donations to the Rome Polish Home or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home, Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to: maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -