|
|
Vernon: Helen M. Oleksy, age 91, of State Rt. 5 Vernon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her family at her side.Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Helen’s life will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, where she has been a member, 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY, 13476.Please consider donations to the Rome Polish Home or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home, Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to: maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2020