Helen Seitz
1934 - 2020
CANASTOTA- Helen Seitz was granted her angel wings on Nov. 10, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Helen had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life. At her request, no service will be held. Burial to be announced at a future date. Her interests included family, taking care of others, gardening, crocheting, cross word puzzles. and reading. Helen is survived by her sister, Lucille Szlachtowski and children, Tom Seitz, LouAnn Rodriguez, Christine Seitz, Mike Seitz, Roberta Seitz, Jeff (Margaret) Seitz, Jodi Poppleton (Lee Sharlette), Tammy Seitz, Bobby Seitz and Dougie Seitz; multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her faithful partner, Richard Palmer; sons, Steven Seitz and Danny Seitz; and son-in-law, William Elia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901. Leave condolences at searsmiddleton.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-seitz

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
