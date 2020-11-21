Heloise L. Pulverenti Lewis, 92, of Route 69, Taberg, died peacefully on Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, in Oneida Health Hospital. Heloise was born on December 1, 1927, in Munnsville, the daughter of Gerald and Camilla Graves Pratt. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Oneida High School, class of 1945. On September 9, 1950, she married Dominick Pulverenti in Oneida and divorced in 1974, however they remained good friends. Mr. Pulverenti died on July 7, 2013. She then married Frederick “Fritz” Lewis on October 18, 1998, in Rome, NY. She and her husband (Dominick) owned and operated the Elm Street Grill in Oneida from 1962 to 1978 Heloise was of the Protestant Faith and was a member of the Rome Polish Home and the AARP. She along with her husband Fritz loved to travel, attend concerts, dancing and playing slot machines. Surviving are her husband, Fritz Lewis, two sons and daughter in laws; Robert M. (Brenda) Pulverenti, of Raleigh, NC, Dominick R. (Francia) Pulverenti, of Oneida Castle, two daughters; Donna M. Besock and companion, Gil Araism, of Wampsville and Paula Pulverenti, of Oneida; four step-children: Linda L (Earl) Pattington, Sharon A (Michael) Hawkes, John F (Brenda) Lewis, James W (Kelly) Lewis: six grandchildren; Denise (Douglas) Holdridge, Andrea (David) Harris, Valarie Besock, Melanie Besock, Robbie Besock and Paul (Carrie) Ward Jr., three great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. eight step-grandchildren; Marcus J. Pattington, Andrea E. Pattington, Elizabeth A. Hawkes, Jessup A. Lewis, Dustin J. Lewis, Lyle A. Fuller, Devin Fuller, Hunter J. Lewis, two step great grandchildren: Avery D and Kayden P. Lewis and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers: Joyce (Frank) Patterelli of Canastota and Barbara (John) Night of Girard, Ohio, Marie Kohansky, Millville, NJ, Gervase Pratt, Syracuse, NY & LeRoy Pratt Panama City, FL. She was also pre-deceased by a grandson, Richard S. Ward on October 15, 2010 and a step-grandson Christopher M. Hawkes on March 4, 2015. Funeral Services will be held 6:00 PM Saturday November 28,2020, from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery Canastota. Friends are invited and may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 342 Main Street, Oneida. The funeral home staff respectively asks you to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing protocols when in the funeral home. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/heloise-l-pulverenti-lewis