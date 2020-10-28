Henry I. Douglas, 84, of Skyline Dr., Morrisville, NY, passed away Saturday, October 17 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.He was born August 7, 1936 in Rome, NY, a son of Elmer and Violet Adams Douglas. He was a graduate of Rome High School, the University School of Mines in Rolla, MO, and received his Master’s degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. On July 7, 1962, Henry married Nancy J. Rector in Arkansas. She predeceased him on March 6, 2020. Henry began his military career in the Army R.O.T.C. program, then served on active duty with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1960 until 1962 .Following that, he was transferred to the U.S. Army reserves from which he was honorably discharged with the rank of Colonel. Henry was a professor of mechanical engineering at SUNY, Morrisville until retiring. He also owned Douglas Engineering for many years.Henry was dedicated to his community and served as the mayor of Morrisville for many years. He was a member of the Morrisville Community Church where he was an elder and served on several committees. He also engineered the new church construction project. He was a member of the F&AM Lodge and the Morrisville Rotary Club. He was instrumental in establishing the sewer system in the village and helped to start the local food pantry.Surviving are his daughters, Susan (Brian) Bristow of Sacramento, CA; Carol and (Dawn Woods) Douglas of Morrisville; a sister, Beverly (Harold) Marolf of New Hartford; his grandchildren, Abi and Matthew Bristow of Sacramento, CA and Logan Misorek of Morrisville; several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at 11am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Rd., Morrisville.Interment will be private in the Village View Cemetery, Morrisville.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Friday, November 13, from 6-8pm.Contributions in Henry’s memory may be made to the Morrisville Community Church, PO Box 178, Morrisville, NY 13408To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-i-douglas