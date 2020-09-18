Munnsville-Henry U. Stoltzfus, 97 years, 6 months and 20 days, of Munnsville, New York, died at home, September 17, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1923. He was married on November 23, 1944 to Mary Z. Stoltzfus. He was a member of the Madison Mennonite Church. Surviving are five daughters, one son-in-law, four sons, seventy grandchildren and one hundred eight-two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, Priscilla (Benuel) Morgantown, PA, Linda (Jonathan) Stoltzfus of Somerset, PA, Elsie (Jonas) Stoltzfus of Vernon Center, PA, Mima (Daniel) Stoltzfus of Munnsville, Mary at home Munnsville, NY, son-in-law Abner Glick of Salem, NJ, four sons, John (Linda) Stoltzfus, Lewisburg, PA, Jake (Sylvia) Stoltzfus of Deansboro, NY, Henry (Anna) Stoltzfus of Somerset, PA and Luke (Ruth Ann) Stoltzfus of Waterville, NY. He was predeceased in death by his wife Mary, a son, Chester, a daughter-in-law, Betty (Petersheim) Stoltzfus, a daughter Anna (Stoltzfus) Glick and six grandchildren. Callings hours will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Madison Mennonite Church, Stratford Street, Madison, NY, 13402. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 10:00 a.m. at the church and burial will follow. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-u-stoltzfus