|
|
Herbert H. Hitchings, 98, of 125 Montura Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, died peacefully, Monday afternoon, November 4, 2019, at home, with his son and daughter-in- law at his side under the care of Community Hospice. Herbert was born on October 27, 1921, in Rome, NY, the son of Herbert and Mary Sharp Hitchings. He attended School in New London and lived in the Verona-Higginsville area for many years moving to FL in 1981. On November 16, 1946, he married Marion Seybold at the First United Methodist Church in Oneida. Marion died on August 14, 1993. He then married Alice Weinheimer of Pittsburgh, PA and she pre-deceased him in 2005. Herb had many jobs in his early years and was employed as a truck driver for the Best Way Line of Rome, NY, for over 30 years. He had been a member of the Moose Lodge for over 30 years. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Colleen Hitchings, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Richard Vredenburg, of Sherrill ; a sister-in-law, Faith Hitchings, of Sylvan Beach, NY; three step-children, John Cangilla, Sandy Gerner, Sherry Cangilla, all of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a grandson, Jamie Vredenburg; a great-grandchild, Isabelle Hitchings; six brothers, Edward, Edison, Peter, Thomas, Cecil, and John; and three sisters, Louise Marturano, Elzina Kinnetz and Irene Cronizer. Funeral Service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, from the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Friends are invited and may call from 6 to 8 PM Friday and 11 to 12 Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 342 Main Street, Oneida. Memorial Contributions may be made to either Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL, 32257, or , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/herbert-howard-hitchings
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019