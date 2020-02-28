|
ONEIDA - Herbert "Herb" Philo, 70, of Oneida, NY, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.Herb was born in Oneida, NY, the son of Marion Philo and the late Floyd “Spike” Philo.He honorably served his country during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer in the US Army.Upon arriving home, he married the love of his life Diane Phillips in July 1975.Herb was employed at Oneida Ltd. for 38 years as a mechanic. He often worked all three shifts to make sure the equipment and conveyor system ran smoothly. Forced to retire early in 2004 after suffering a devastating stroke. He was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. In his younger years, he enjoyed building model airplanes and was most proud of his British Spitfire which won awards at competition. Herb was well known for his beautiful vegetable gardens, growing monster cabbages. He and his brother-in-law Milt were always in friendly competition. Herb was a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and a member of the NRA. A lifetime member of the Oneida Rifle Club, over the years he helped repair the backstops and do other repairs at the club. He also participated in the pistol shooting league representing the club. He did this for many years, earning many awards for being a sharpshooter. He had a strong work ethic and dedication to his family. He instilled these qualities in his children. Being a kind, giving man, he would help anyone in need. If he could not fix something, he would fabricate parts to get the item back up and running. He spent a lot of time in his retirement, tinkering in his garage.In addition to his father, he was predeceased by an infant sister Tony and by a brother Spike Philo.He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Philo; two daughters Vicki Green (Dan Mondore) and Sarah Philo; his granddaughter Jaden Green; his mother Marion Philo; brother Howard Philo, sister Arlene Ingalls (Joe) and brother Floyd Philo (Vicki); sisters-in-law Mary Phillips, Patricia Phillips, Eileen Phillips, Cindy Phillips and Debora Duffy (Milt); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Malecki Funeral Home, Sherrill, NY.Burial will be at Peterboro Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 in memory of Herb. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Sherrill, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/herbert-herb-philo
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020