Hilda M. Waldron, 80 of Stuart, Florida passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic following a brief illness. She was born on January 12, 1939 in Florence, New York, the daughter of George L. Willson and Mabel E. Willson (Miller). She married Ronald L. Waldron on November 24, 1959. She was a resident of Verona Beach, NY where her and her husband owned Ron's TV Sales & Service, prior to moving to Florida in 1984.. She held several management positions before her employment at Life Care as a certified Dietary Manager where she retired from in May 2006. She was a member of the VFW, American Legion and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and crocheting. Surviving besides her husband Ronald, is one daughter Denise Schon of Oneida, 2 sisters-in-law Lucille and Joyce. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and many friends. She was predeceased by her son Derrick R. Waldron of Oneida, her daughter Darlene M. Leech of Florida, 4 brothers Donald, Gerald, Roger and Glen, 3 sisters Marion, Beatrice and Charlotte. Arrangements were made under the direction of Martin Funeral Home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/hilda-m-waldron
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
