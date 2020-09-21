1/1
Hope A. Nageldinger
Hope (Strong) Nageldinger, 54, of Verona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.Born April 20, 1966, in Oneida, she was the daughter of Bonnielou Relyea and the late David D. Strong, Sr.Hope is survived by her mother, Bonnielou; three daughters, Rebecca, Amy and Kaitlin; two grandchildren, Joshua and Azlynn; one brother, David, Jr; three half-brothers, Billy, Jeff and Justin; one step-brother, Peter; one step-sister, Stacia; loving friend, Willson Billins; and a large extended family. Besides her father, she was predeceased by one step-brother, Vincent.Calling hours will be Friday, September 25 from 4-6 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave, Oneida. CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.comcoolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/hope-a-nageldinger

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
