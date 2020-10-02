Vernon Center-Howard (Roy) Clinch Jr. age 90, of Potash Hill Road passed away early Friday morning October 2, 2020 in his home with his family at his side. He was born on May 7, 1930 in Lowell, New York a son of the late Howard Sr. and Lois Smith and was a graduate of Vernon High School. On August 14, 1954 Roy and Evelyn McLain were united in marriage at the Augusta Presbyterian Church and shared that loving union of over sixty-four years together until Evelyn’s death on March 27, 2019. Roy grew up and worked on the family farm the farm until 1976. In 1978 he started working for the Town of Vernon and retired in 1992. He was a life member of the Vernon Center Fire Department.Surviving are his, two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey (Karen) Clinch of Vernon Center and Glen (Teri) Clinch of Sumter, SC, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Gerry Clinch of Vernon Center, two brothers Donald Clinch of Vernon Center, Ronald Clinch of Auburn, one sister Shirley Thorp of Vernon Center and several nieces and nephews. Roy was predeceased by his wife Evelyn, his son Gregory Clinch and grandson, Alan Clinch. Graveside services and private burial will be in Vernon Center Cemetery, College Hill Road, Vernon Center, 5786 Youngs Road, Vernon Center, NY, 13477. In memory of Roy please send donations to the Vernon Center Vol. Fire Department Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-roy-clinch-jr