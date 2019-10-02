|
Howard F. Miers, 72, of Blossvale, passed away on September 29, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was born in Niagara Falls on April 3, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Nancy; three daughters, Danielle Miers, Nicole (Todd) Leszczyk, and Holly Moon; a son, Brian (Joanna) Miers; and a brother, Michael (Linda) Miers. Howard was the proud papa of six grandchildren, Megan and Alex Leszcyk, Desmond and Maddox Moon, and Violet and Dracen Miers.After graduating from Madison Central High School, he drove truck for Oneida Container until his retirement. Howard loved cooking, smoking meats and cheeses, and making his own wine. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.A heartfelt, brief memorial service will be held on Monday, October 7th at 4:00 p.m.at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. There are no calling hours. A celebration of Howard's life will be announced at a later date.You may light a candle, send a message of sympathy, and read the obituary at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019