Howard “Howie” Lorraine,72 of Utica, NY entered into rest on Monday July 15,2019Howie Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Our Savior Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, Utica,NY( Upper Chapel).Please consider donations to the Abraham House envelopes will be available at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the guidance of John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NYTo send an online message of sympathy: go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019