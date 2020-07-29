Ina B. Cramer, 100, of Sherrill, formerly of Morrisville, NY, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born May 21, 1920 in Cazenovia, a daughter of George and Betty Norton Blodgett. She was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and the Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. Ina married DeForest L. Cramer in Cazenovia on June 18, 1942, a loving union of 60 years until his passing on March 27, 2002. They resided in Morrisville until 1993 when they moved to Sherrill. Ina was a secretary at the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District until retiring. She was a member of the Morrisville Community Church. She most recently resided at Noyes Manor in Sherrill. During her 100-year journey, her favorite pastimes were swimming, reading, word puzzles, dining out and gathering with friends and family. Ina was known for her kind personality. She instantaneously made friends everywhere she went. She spoke fondly of her years growing up on Cazenovia lake and of her great-grandchildren.Surviving are her sons, Jack (Patricia) Cramer of Ballston Spa; Mark (Carolyn) Cramer of Sherrill; grandchildren, Meegan (Joseph) Murray of PA; Amy (Raj Ghoshal) Cramer of Saratoga Springs; Caira (Michael Walter) Cramer-Walter of Cazenovia; Andrew (Kathryn) Cramer of Cicero; Audra Cramer (Tom Casson) of London, England; great grandchildren, Luke, Lily, and Levi Murray, Cadence and Cruz Walter, Lance and Karina Cramer and Ravi Ghoshal; a special niece and nephew, Debbie and Tom Ghee. She was predeceased by her sister, Roberta Jones.The Cramer family would like to thank the residents of Noyes Manor for their friendship to Ina as she enjoyed their company.Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Morrisville Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.