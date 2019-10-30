|
Oneida: Ingeborg E. "Inge" Wheeler, 91, of Oneida passed away Tuesday afternoon October 29, 2019.Born in Egeln, Germany, March 20, 1928 she was the daughter of Walter and Marie (Thunemann) Kiel. On September 8, 1962 she married Charley E. Wheeler in St. John's Lutheran Church of Rome. Charley passed away January 10, 2014.Inge retired from the Oneida Limited Silversmith with thirty seven years as a bookkeeper.She enjoyed gardening, cooking and crocheting.She is survived by two daughters, Marietta of Oriskany Falls and Christine of Vernon Center, three grandchildren, Sarah, Mary and Donald, two great-grandchildren Hunter and Bryant; and several nieces and nephews in Germany. She was predeceased by her parents.The family will have private calling hours and funeral services at the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Burial will be in Stockbridge Cemetery, Stockbridge, New York. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019