G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
315-687-3366
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
IRA W. DUNN Jr.

IRA W. DUNN Jr. Obituary
July 9, 2019 - Ira Dunn Jr., 80, of Lakeport passed away Tuesday at his home. Born in Annsville, NY Ira was a resident of the Chittenango area since 1966. Ira was employed for many years as a tree surgeon for Aspen Tree Preservation. Ira enjoyed helping his many friends at the Willow Run Mobile Park. Ira is survived by 6 children, his brothers, Charles Dunn (Norma) of Bridgeport and Harry Dunn (Nancy) of Camden, his sister Marcia Kiser (Jamie Schon) of Canastota and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 7:00 pm Monday, July 15, 2019 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. A calling hour will be 6-7 pm Monday at the funeral home prior to the service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ira-w-dunn-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 14, 2019
