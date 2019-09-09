|
Irene Ruth Buso Akers entered into final rest and went to spend eternity with her Lord on September 6, 2019. Irene was born November 28, 1933 at her home in Mottville, NY to George and Anna Buso. She was so proud to have graduated Salutatorian from Skaneateles High School Class of 1951. Irene married the love of her life, Paul B. Akers, on October 4, 1958 and they shared a wonderful life together in Weedsport, NY. Paul passed away on October 21, 1987. Irene has most recently resided in Morrisville, NY for the past 12 years. Irene is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth A. Farrell (Marc Conners) of Auburn and her son, Daniel P. Akers (Tracy) of Morrisville. Irene was predeceased by her daughter, Kathryn M. Akers in 2015. Irene is also survived by five grandchildren, Joshua Farrell (Sharon Lupien), Jennifer St. Mark (Jershon), Jordan Farrell, Maximillian Akers and Clarissa Akers and two great-grandsons, Parker D. and Lincoln P. Farrell. Irene is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and daughter, Irene was predeceased by her parents and her brother and his wife, D. George and Olive Buso and her sister and her husband, Mildred and Donald Glaze.If there was an organization that needed help, Irene was quick to volunteer. Irene was a Brownie leader, Cub Scout leader, APT President in the Weedsport school district, held many positions in her churches- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Skaneateles (she was most proud that she was the first woman elected to the church council), Weedsport First United Methodist Church (one of her favorite positions was Sunday School teacher) and most recently Morrisville Community Church (where she loved working in the “Clothes Basket” shop).Irene had many passions including sharing her beautiful singing voice, cooking the most delicious meals and creating whole wardrobes on the sewing machine that were works of art. Irene was an acquaintance to many and a friend to most. Irene put her heart into everything she did.There was not a Yankee baseball game or a Syracuse University basketball game that Irene missed on television. She could tell you anything you needed to know about the teams - even as her vision failed.Irene worked in her early years at Delevan’s, which later became Mead Containers, in Camillus, in the accounting office. She then worked for the Howe-Ward Insurance Agency in Weedsport. After her children were born, Irene devoted her time to her children and home and was the bookkeeper/accountant for the family business - Akers Hardware and Tool Company. Irene was also an “Avon Lady” for 23 years. She was a top seller in her district for multiple years. Calling hours will be Friday, September 13th from 5-7PM at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the Morrisville Community Church at 11am with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, Irene has requested that memorial contributions may be made to the Weedsport First United Methodist Church or the Morrisville Community Church in her honor. * In honor of Irene and her love for the NY Yankees, please feel free to wear any Yankees colors, logos or even their jersey to her calling hours * http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-b-akers
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019