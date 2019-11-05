|
|
Iris M. Siegfried, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2019, while listening to her favorite gospel song. She was born on June 2, 1928 to William Lee and Marie Linthicum Moody, and grew up in West Point, Virginia. After relocating to Rome, New York she married William G. Siegfried on June 15, 1946 and they spent 50 years together until his passing in 1996. During their marriage they were blessed with nine children. Iris was a lifelong member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rome, NY, and was very active in the groups and committees she was a member of. These included the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the vacation bible school and Sunday school programs, the rummage sale, German Supper, and also the Sew-N-Sew woman’s group. Iris had a tremendous love of gardening, was an amazing talent with knitting and crochet, and was an avid reader. Iris believed that everything she accomplished in her life was rooted in her devoted faith and with the support of her family. Surviving her are her nine children, Steven W. Siegfried of Evergreen, CO, Larraine K. Siegfried of Vernon, NY, Thomas A. (Judy) Siegfried of Sarasota, FL, Mark A. (Dianna Sturtevant) Siegfried of Rome, NY, Faith E. (Scott Preston) Siegfried of Verona, NY, Joy A. Siegfried of Reno, NV, Evonne T. Siegfried of Verona, NY, Elaina L. Siegfried of Verona, NY, and Matthew W. (Sarah) Siegfried of Waxhaw, NC. She also has 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Moody of Richmond, VA, and her sister, Marie Norman, of West Point, VA. The family would like to acknowledge the many close friends that Iris had during her lifetime, especially Luella Mussell and her family, and the Marocchi and Christman families. Our deepest thanks also to Kim Boisen and her team from Hospice & Palliative Care for their care and kindness extended to Iris, over the past few months. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Monday, from 1 to 4 PM, prior to the funeral service. Interment will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Please offer online tributes at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/iris-m-siegfried
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019