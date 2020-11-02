Isabelle – Penny – Strain, age 98, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born November 19, 1921 in Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Susie Karlman. Penny was a graduate of Madison Central School and of the Dale Carnegie Course. She married Ray C. Strain on December 22, 1945. They owned and operated a dairy farm on East Hill, Munnsville for 42 years. On the farm, she enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing fresh fruits and vegetables along with growing beautiful flowers. Penny was a great cook and she loved preparing delicious meals for family and friends. Penny worked at Stockbridge Valley Central School for 12 years as a teacher’s aide and librarian assistant and she had many fond memories of her time working with the students and teachers. As an active member of Vernon Baptist Church for many years, she taught Sunday School, Primary Church and sang in the choir. Her faith in God and love for Jesus was a focal point throughout her life and she loved to listen and take comfort in church hymns. She later became a member of Plymouth Alliance Church of Sherrill. When Penny and Ray both retired, they moved to Vernon, New York. At that time, they both enjoyed traveling the country in their travel trailer making numerous trips out west and to Florida visiting friends and family. They spent numerous winters in Florida enjoying the warmth and sunshine. Penny also became an avid NASCAR fan and attended many races including the Brickyard 400 and Daytona to cheer on her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. Penny was predeceased by her husband, Ray, who died in 2005 and oldest son Jerry who passed in 2016. She was also predeceased by her sisters: Irene Barth, Ella Winn, Anne Freitas, Noreen Karlman, Lucille Teesdale, Margaret Alberding, Esther Ogden, and Shirley Eaton. Surviving are her sisters Sylvia Person of Waterville, NY and Sally Jean Fairbrother of Sherman, Texas. Penny is survived by daughter-in-law Kathy Strain (Jerry Strain’s wife), her son James and daughter-in-law Gail Strain of Munnsville, NY, son Thomas Strain of Virginia and daughter Gale Strain of Orlando, Florida. She loved and was proud of her 6 grandchildren: Tammy Strain of Portsmouth, NH, Michael Strain of Syracuse, NY, Tracie Nolley of Munnsville, NY, Jonathan (Jennifer) Strain of Munnsville, NY, Jeffrey(Caroline) Strain and David Strain both of Virginia. Penny was great, grandmother to 4 children: Austin and Madison Nolley, Lucas Strain and Jillyan Strain. Penny spent her last few years at the Oneida Extend Care Facility. The family is grateful for all the loving care that was provided for our mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. Many thanks to the nurses and staff for your attention, comfort and love you provided her.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mars Hill Network, a Christian Radio station that Penny loved to listen to or the Plymouth Alliance Church of Sherrill.Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, New York where everyone is asked to have face covering and practice social distancing. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday immediately following the calling hours at the funeral home where face coverings, social distancing and limited seating will be available. Burial will be Monday morning, November 9, 2020 in Madison Village Cemetery, Madison, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
