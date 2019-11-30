|
|
ONEIDA: J. Ronald Stratton, 79 of Oneida, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 in the Siegenthaler Center, Clinton, where he had been a patient since Monday.Born in Johnson City on August 16, 1940, he was the son of John O. and Beverly Haines Stratton. He lived his early years in Endwell, Spencer, Corning and Endicott, NY. Ron graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1958 and Broome County Community College in 1964, where he then spent the next forty-six years as a construction supervisor for several area contractors. He retired in 2010.Ron is survived by his wife of forty years, Jill Rommel Stratton and their family of five children, James (Sue) Stratton, Suzanne (Steve) Lukacz, Matthew (Suzette) McKay, all of Oneida; Frederick McKay of Whitesboro and Michael (Shannon) McKay, Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Timothy Butler, Jacob Lukacz, Ella McKay and Aileen McKay, all of Oneida; three step grandchildren, Jim (Rebecca) Tiffin of Roswell, GA, Jason (Jodie) Tiffin of Oneida, Shannon (Chad) Leonardo of Sherrill and twelve step great-grandchildren; a brother, Craig (Shirley) Stratton of Spencerport; a sister, Diane Stratton of Rochester; a brother-in-law, Richard (Patricia) Rommel of New Paltz; a sister-in-law, Joy (Stanley) Hatch of Ontario and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and his Samoyed daughter and “Reservoir Dog” walker, Mushka. He is predeceased by his former wife, Nancy B. Stratton of Oneida.Ron was a strong believer in donating blood platelets and made over 120 donations to the Red Cross Blood Drives and willed any/all organs and tissues to the NYS Donate Life Organ Tissue Registry. Donations of any other kind to either of the deserving groups would be an outstanding memorial and validate Ron’s belief that it is better to give than receive.Friends may call from 3-6PM, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. A brief service will follow. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/j-ronald-stratton
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019