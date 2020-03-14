|
Verona: Jack H. Knight Jr., age 72 of Reber Road passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning March 13, 2020 at his home.He was born on January 23, 1948 in Binghamton, New York a son of the late Jack H. Knight and Irene Wagner and was a graduate of the Binghamton School System.On May 5, 1967 Jack enlisted with the United State Air Force where he served as a Medical Service Specialist and was honorably discharged on June 18, 1971.On July 31, 1976 Jack and Sandra A. Clements were united in marriage in Rome, New York and have shared this union of over forty-three years together.Jack enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and times spent with his family.Surviving are his wife Sandy Knight, son Christopher J. Knight, grandson Trevor E. Knight, granddaughter Torri A. Knight, brother James Knight, sisters, Jacquelyn Jones and Nancy Walsh, brother-in-law, James (Pam) Clements, nephew Jeffrey Knight daughter-in-law, Candice Knight and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Jack’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jack may be sent to the . Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jack-h-knight-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020