Vernon - Jack “John” Nelson Durr, 74, of 7 School St., passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at him home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Hospice.He was born on August 4, 1944, in Rome, the son of William Joseph and Bertha Catherine Eisinger-Grass Durr. Jack was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, Class of 1960.Jack proudly served in Vietnam with the US Army from 1965 until he was honorably discharged in 1969.On July 24, 1993, Jack was united in marriage to Kathleen Ann Clark in Vernon Center.Jack was employed as an industrial engineer for SUNY Polytechnical Institute for thirty-seven years, retiring in January 2018. He was previously employed by Revere Copper and Brass in Rome.Jack enjoyed playing poker and playing golf. He also enjoyed spending time at the Sherrill Library.Surviving besides his loving wife, Kathleen, are two children, Todd (Kim) Webster, of Rome, and Brianna (Marc) Smith, of Oneida; four beloved grandchildren, Cameron, Karlee, Landon, and Chase; three siblings, Connie (John) Haggerty, of Vernon, Donna (Larry) Hennessy, of Vernon, and William (Suzanne) Durr, of Ocala, FL; an uncle, Albert Eisinger, of Rome; and several nieces and nephews.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to the Sherrill-Kenwood Free Library, 543 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, 13461. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at:www.ironsidefuneralhome.comA Trust 100Funeral Pre-Arrangement Center http://www.lastingmemories.com/jack-john-nelson-durr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019