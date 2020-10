ORISKAN FALLS- Jacob G. Van Ormer, 31, died on Oct. 2, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. Funeral and burial services will be private. Donations may be made to The Van Ormer Children’s Memorial Fund at paulfuneralhome.net . Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Paul Funeral Home. To offer a condolence or share a memory, pleasevisit: paulfuneralhome.net