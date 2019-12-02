Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacob H. Hewitt, 62, of 2357 Lakeshore Dr., Sylvan Beach, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Syracuse after a courageous battle with cancer.He was born on November 13, 1957, in Oneida, the son of Harold D. and Helen Welch Hewitt. He was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1975.Jake proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps enlisting on December 13, 1974. On June 30, 1978, Jake was honorably discharged.On July 18, 1987, Jake was united in marriage to Joanne L. Clark in Durhamville.Jake was employed in the carpentry shop at Griffiss Air Force Base for fifteen years before retiring due to disability.He was an active member of the Sylvan Beach American Legion Post 1153 where he was a Past Commander and volunteer bartender. He was also a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake Church in Verona Beach. Jake participated in the Monday Night golf league at Old Erie Golf Club. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp. Before he became ill, he enjoyed fishing on Oneida Lake.Surviving besides his loving wife, Joanne; are three sons, David (Miranda) Netzband, of Pearland, TX, Jacob (Kaitlin) Mayberry, Jr., of Asheville, NC, and Nicholas Hewitt, of Broomfield, CO; a brother, Harold (Debbie) Hewitt, of ME; a sister, Erin Hewitt, of Seagoville, TX; four grandchildren, Ava Mayberry, Charlotte Mayberry, Olive Netzband, and Arya Hewitt; and several nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Stephen Wirkes will officiate. Family and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Jake’s memory to the Sylvan Beach American Legion, PO Box 412, Sylvan Beach, NY 13157. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacob-h-hewitt
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
