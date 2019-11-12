|
|
Fairport - passed away on November 10, 2019, the day before Veterans Day at age 94, after a brief illness, with his wife and family at his side. He was born July 4, 1925 in Yonkers, NY, the son of August P. and Marie (Rudnicky) Jonza. He graduated from Saunders Technical High School in Yonkers and attended the Institute of Design and Construction in Brooklyn, NY. Jack was a veteran of the U. S. Army during World War II, serving with the 287th Combat Engineers in France, Belgium, and Germany, having survived the Battle of the Bulge. Jack married the love of his life, Irma Engler, June 18, 1949 in Yonkers, both of whom recently celebrate their 70th anniversary together in June 2019.He began his career as an architect with Kinne& Pennock in Utica, NY, later with Erwin L. Montany& Associate, and finally in his own partnership, Jonza&Montany. He was involved with many architectural projects in Utica and the surrounding area, including the Church of the Holy Family in Vernon, NY, St. Elizabeth Hospital & School of Nursing in Utica, NY, and elementary schools in Holland Patent, Stittville, Barneveld, Chadwicks, and many other locations. He taught evening classes at MVTI, MVCC and Utica College.He is survived by his wife, Irma, two sons, Jay Jonza (Florence Cecilia) of New York Mills, NY, and James (Nancy Lee) Jonza of Lake Elmo, MN, and four daughters, Christine (Brian) Randall of Vernon, NY, Janet (Robert) Lewis of Henrietta, NY, Jeannemarie (James) Fess of Fairport, NY and Jeryl (Michael) Reitzel of Syracuse, NY as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother-in-law, Robert (Joan) Engler, nephew, Philip H. (Crystal) Wenzel, niece, Wendy (John) Mierek and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Emil and August, both of whom were veterans as well. Also predeceased by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Philip W. and Freida Wenzel of Vernon, NY.He and his wife resided in Vernon, NY, for 49 years, where they raised their six children. After retirement, Jack and Irma moved to Middlesex, NY, near Canandaigua Lake and wintered in Inverness, FL. He was active in the Church of the Holy Family in Vernon, NY, as lector and Eucharistic Minister. He also served as a Trustee in the Village of Vernon. He was an avid philatelist with life long membership with the American Philatelic Society and was Director of the International Society of Guatemala Collectors. He specialized in the philately of the country of Guatemala, and was the expert for both societies. He was a long time member of the Skenandoa Golf Club in Clinton, NY.As an ardent outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish, and especially loved fly fishing. Jack also had a love for camping, most notably at Nick's Lake in the Adirondacks, where his family has now had a long tradition of camping for the past 54 years. In recent years, Jack and Irma moved to Fairport, NY, to be closer to family. While in Fairport, Jack spent time writing and recording stories of his time serving in World War II for a forthcoming book being written by his grandson, Joshua P. Fess. Jack was interred next to the Veteran's Memorial created by this grandson at Elmwood Cemetery in Fairport, NY, with full military honors, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.No prior calling. Jack's Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 1:30PM at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport, NY. Interment, Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Soaring Valor (Gary Sinise Foundation) or the National World War II Museum in Jack's memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacob-jack-michael-jonza
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019