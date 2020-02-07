|
Jacqueline Ginter, age 98, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Country Meadows of Hershey PA. Jackie was born in Oneida, NY on January 6, 1922. She lived in Durhamville, NY and Oneida Castle, NY prior to moving to Hershey, PA in 2008.She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edward F. Ginter on March 2, 2008. She is survived by her five children, Catherine Ferber (Fred) of Lakeland, FL, Mark Ginter of Oneida, NY, Edward Ginter of Portland, OR, Steven Ginter (JoAnn) of Hummelstown, PAand Richard Ginter (Mary) of Liverpool, NY; as well as seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Jacqueline was a graduate of St. Patrick’s School, Oneida, NY, Oneida High School and St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Syracuse, NY. She was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corp having served as an Ensign on active duty at Portsmouth, VA. She retired from Oneida City Hospital having worked many years as a registered nurse in the operating room.She was an avid reader and scrabble player, and had been an active member of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America. Jackie loved flowers and flower gardening. She sang soprano in church and community choral groups. She had been an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Oneida and hosted the Catholic Eucharistic Service at Country Meadows well into her 90’s.A visitation will take place at Coolican & McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Avenue, Oneida, NY from 5 – 7 PM on Monday February 10. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church at 11 AM on Tuesday February 11. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Durhamville at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Syracuse, www.ccsyrdio.org.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-ginter
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020