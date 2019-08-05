Home

Jacqulyn A. Royce

Jacqulyn A. Royce Obituary
NORTH BAY: Jacqulyn A. Royce, 46, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Friday August 16, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Verona Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11am – 2 pm, Friday, prior to the service. A full obituary will appear in Thursday edition of the Oneida daily Dispatch. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
