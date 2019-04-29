|
SHERRILL – James A. Black, 69, East Noyes Boulevard, died Saturday morning, April 27, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, where he had been a patient for the past two weeks, following an extended illness.Born in Emporium, Pennsylvania, on October 1, 1949, he was the son of Reynolds Black Jr. and Jean Mathewson Black. He was a resident of Sherrill, NY for the past forty-seven years. Jim was a graduate of Cameron County High School where he lettered in four varsity sports. He also attended Lock Haven State College and received his Masters and Advanced Certification from Cortland State College. He married Constance Gralewicz, in Sherrill on December 23, 1972.Jim was employed with the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School District as an elementary teacher at J.D. George Elementary School for thirty-four years, retiring in 2005. He served as an umpire with the American Softball Association, coached Pop Warner football and Little League baseball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golf, and was a member of Barker Brook and Olde Erie Golf Clubs. Jim was a golf instructor at Oneida Community Golf Club as well as Madison-Oneida BOCES. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector.Surviving, besides his wife Connie, are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Adrienne “Addie” and Scott Cannistra of Oneida and Jamison “Jami” and Arthur Clark of Baldwinsville; his four grandchildren, Aaron, Kaiden, Ryan and Daniella; his sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen “Kathy” and Kim Santy of Fort Myers, FL; his brother, David M Black and his girlfriend, Julia Palencia; and his three nieces, Mariah, Gaby and Avi. He was predeceased by his parents.Jim loved to talk with people and make them laugh, whether they were family, friends or complete strangers. His parting leaves a gigantic hole in many lives, especially his family.Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the convenience of the family, at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc. 260 Main St., Oneida, NY. Interment will be made at Valley View Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home 3-7 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Contributions may be made to the VVS Education Foundation, formerly known as VVS Dollars For Scholars, (in memory of Jim Black for a graduating senior who attended J.D. George Elementary and who is pursuing a career in math), Box 63, Sherrill, NY 13461. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.comCAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-black
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019