James A. Buneo
James A. Buneo, 84, of Oneida, formerly of Durhamville and Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oneida Health ECF where he had been a resident since November 5, 2018. He was born on June 23, 1936, in Port Leyden, NY, the son of Andrew and Catherine Bunio Buneo. James was a graduate of Port Leyden Central High School. On November 2, 1955, James proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1959. On November 16, 1963, James was united in marriage to Sandra J. Urtz in Boonville. Sandra passed away on October 3, 2006. James was a tool maker for Oneida Limited for thirty-six years, retiring in 1997 with his wife. Upon their retirement, James and Sandra moved to Punta Gorda, FL. James loved to play the accordion and fiddle. He enjoyed camping at Lewis Point and fishing. He was an avid jokester and enjoyed playing jokes on his friends. Surviving are his two daughters, Darlene Pfeifer, of Rome, and Dawne (Kevin) Salerno, of Oneida; one son, James A. Buneo, Jr., of Zephyrhills, FL; four grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Pfeifer, Aaron (Claire) Pfeifer, Brittany Pfeifer, and Ashley Salerno; six great-grandchildren, Abel, Emerson, Ruth, Ada, Addison, and Olivia; one brother, Daniel (Simone) Buneo, of Balston Spa; two sisters, Olga Nagle, of Dolgeville, and Omela Wojdyla, of Rome; and many nieces and nephews. James was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore, Harry, Nicholas, William, and John Buneo; and a sister, Helen Johnson. James’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Oneida Health ECF, especially the 4th floor, for the kindness and compassion shown to him over the past two years. Private Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectively asks you to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing protocols when in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to the Oneida Health ECF Memorial Fund, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online atwww.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-buneo

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
