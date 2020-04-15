Home

James A. Fox Obituary
Vernon: James A Fox, 83, of Vernon, NY passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at St Luke’s Hospital, Utica, NY.He was the son of Arnold and Letty Smith Fox. Jim married Mary Jane Roberts, October 30, 1971 in Sherrill, NY.Mr. Fox was a long time resident of Vernon and always best known for his masonry skills. He retired from Albany Local Two with high honors as a Master Craftsman. Jim always took great pride in his craft, never allowing less than a perfect job. He attended the United Methodist Church in Vernon, NY. He loved the Yankees and never missed a game.Besides his parents he was predeceased by four brothers and one sister.Surviving are his wife, sons Michael (Kiri), James (Mary), five grandchildren, and twin great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Vernon United Methodist Church, PO Box 252, Vernon, NY 13476. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-fox
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
