James A Wallis, 65, resided in East Syracuse, formerly of Canastota NY, passed away Friday, July 5th 2019. Proud owner of R&J’s Hardwood flooring. Survived by his wife, Donna Wallis, Son: AJ Wallis (Chittenango), 2 daughters: Michele Stephens (Rome) Tamara Wallis (Oneida). Six grandchildren: Jordan, Arianna, Kalen, Elaina, Destiny and Logan. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the Crossroads Community Church, Fyler Rd, North Chittenango, Memorial services at 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at the Crossroads Community Center. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-a-wallis
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 11, 2019