James B. Osier Sr.
James B. Osier Sr., age 77, of Dallas, Texas died June 22, 2020, following a long illness. Jim was born in Oneida, NY on June 8, 1943 to J. Donald Osier and Jane E. Osier. He was a 1961 graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School. Following school, he spent four years in the United States Air Force, stationed at Beale AFB in California where he met his wife Karen, after which they relocated to Dallas.Jim enjoyed sports, playing baseball during his youth. In Dallas, he continued participating in sports- playing tennis, golf, and in bowling leagues.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, J. Donald Osier and Jane E. Osier, and his brother Charles (Chuck) W. Osier. He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Sherry, and son James B. Jr., of Dallas Texas, his brother George (Susan) Osier of Virginia, his sister Jeanne Cahill of Oneida, his sister in law Donna Osier of Sherrill, and cousin Patricia (Bruce) Ottaway of North Syracuse, and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held in Dallas on July 2, 2020. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-b-osier-sr

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
