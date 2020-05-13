James Calvin Whitcomb, Jr., 56, of Copperas Cove, TX, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. A Celebration of James’s life will be held in Oneida, at a later date. Arrangements where entrusted to the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 West Ave B, Copperas Cove, TX, and the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in James’s memory to the Folds of Honor, 5800 North Patriot Drive, Owasso, OK 74055. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.