CANASTOTA- James D. “Jim” Jones, 79, of Canastota, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with his family by his side. He was born April 13, 1941, in Utica, the son of the late John and Helen (Benson) Jones and attended UFA High School in Utica. For over 20 years he worked as a Millwright for Gray Syracuse/ESCO, retiring in 2006. Jim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy A. (Allen) Jones; a daughter, Tracey Humble; a son, Dale Jones; a brother, Jack Jones; three grandchildren, Daniel, Jennifer, and Cassandra; as well as great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Jones; and a brother, Bob Jones. Per his wishes, a celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-d-jones