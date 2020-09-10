James M. DiCostanzo, 71, of 6142 Blackman Corners Rd., Verona, NY, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.He was born December 4, 1948 in Syracuse. He was a livery driver for Beverly Hill Limousine, Inc. in Duchess County for many years until retiring. His first wife, Alice, died tragically in an automobile accident. On September 12, 2015, he married Barbara J. Kimball Craver in Vernon Center. Jim loved the outdoors, gardening and BINGO.Surviving are his wife, Barbara; step-children, James and Nicole Craver of Bouckville; Michael and Carrie Craver of Floyd; and Michele Bielby of Verona; a sister-in-law, Midge Rifenburg; nephew David (Jean) Clark of Bridgeport; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Kathy Carpenter of Syracuse.A celebration of his life will be held at his home on Sunday, September 20th at 1pm.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-dicostanzo