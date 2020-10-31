1/1
James Dieso
1954 - 2020
Greensboro, NC - James Dieso, 65, formerly of Oneida, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at his home following a 5 year battle with colon cancer. He was surrounded and comforted by the love of his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Greensboro, with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Jim was born November 7, 1954 in Queens, NY, the son of Joseph and Agnes Nolan Dieso.
Jim was a graduate of Connetquot High School and the State University of New York Plattsburgh. Jim was the Director of Technology at New Hartford Central Schools for many years. He was a founding member of the Oneida Area AYSO and a board member of the Oneida Public Library. Jim's passions included photography, traveling, music, playing golf, horse racing and most importantly spending time with his family.
Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, father and Poppy. He had an infectious personality and always had an optimistic view on life. He was an inspiration to those that knew him and made lasting connections with everyone he came in contact with. He had the ability to light up a room with his stories, laughter and sense of humor. Jim exemplified living life to the fullest. His legacy will continue on with his artwork, his children and grandchildren for years to come.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years Debbie; sons, Jeff Dieso (Kristin) of Liverpool, NY and Chris Dieso (Tiffany) of Haw River, NC; daughter, Anne Aldous (Thomas) of Greensboro; brothers, Joseph Dieso of Ivoryton, CT, Thomas Dieso of Fort Mill, SC and Robert Dieso of Oakdale, NY; sister, Cathy Spera of Metuchen, NJ; grandchildren, Sydney, Cameron, Landon, Sophia, William and Zachary.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Duke Cancer Institute, GI Oncology Fund, Box 90581, Durham, NC 27708. They would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. John Strickler and Evan K. Dropkin at Duke Cancer Center.
A celebration of life will be planned for next summer in Oneida, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
3362725157
