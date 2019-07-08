MUNNSVILLE - James Duane Eaton, 74, of Munnsville, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, with his family beside him.He was born on November 19, 1944, in Oneida, the son of the late Herbert and Ruth (Spooner) Eaton.Jim was a long-time resident of Munnsville, attending the Stockbridge Schools.He married Sandra J. Havill on July 15, 1967, in Bennetts Corners.Jim was an avid lover of animals. He ran a dairy farm for over 20 years, and also tended a goat farm for more than 10 years. He also worked for T.H. Kinsella, Inc., in Fayetteville for more than 33 years, retiring in 2007.He enjoyed his cat, Joe, farming, raising animals, and spending time with his family.Surviving besides his wife of 51 years, Sandra, are: three children and their spouses, Christine and Andy Hartle of Munnsville, Douglas and Charlene Eaton of Morrisville, and Richard and Brandi Eaton of Munnsville; five grandchildren, Andrew and Kala Hartle, Andrea and Larry Hastings, James Hartle, Kayla Eaton, and Markalynn Eaton; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Collin Hartle, and Mya and Amelia Hastings. James was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Robert Eaton; and a great-granddaughter, Chloe Hastings.At Jim’s request there will be no formal calling hours or funeral service, however, a small Celebration of his Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-duane-eaton Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 9, 2019