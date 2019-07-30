|
James “Jim” E. Houseman passed away peacefully on July 24th after a brief illness with his loving family by his side. Jim was born on February 3rd 1939, in Durhamville, NY. He was the last of eight children born to Darwin & Dorothy Reese Houseman. Jim was a 1957 graduate of Oneida High School. In 1958, he entered the United States Air Force and served until 1962. For 30 years Jim owned & operated Houseman Dental Lab. Jim married his wife, Sandra, in 1985. In 1992, he opened Frames By James, a Frame shop & Art gallery in Oneida. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. In 2008, they moved to The Villages, Florida where he retired. Jim enjoyed golfing, gardening, biking, and driving his golf cart all over The Villages.Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra; four children, Daniel Houseman (Nancy), Darrin Houseman (Tracey), Todd Houseman (Diane), Tammy Houseman Sala (Mike); two stepchildren, Robin Paleczny & Christopher G. Civitelli; nine grandchildren, Jared Houseman, Lauren Houseman Matteson, Jacob Houseman, Elizabeth Houseman, Sarah Houseman Warner, Levi Houseman, Seth Houseman, Cody Anderson & Isabella Paleczny; 4 great-grandchildren, Findlay Houseman, Carter & Holden Matteson, & Abigail Houseman; brothers, William Houseman (Gayle), Charles Houseman; and several nieces & nephews.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Farley, Helen Gunther, Flora Rafte; brothers, Darwin & John Houseman.A memorial service will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-jim-e-houseman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019