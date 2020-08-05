MADISON- James E. Mitchell, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was born in Utica on Feb. 11, 1938; the son of the late James E. and Mary Alice Leach Mitchell. In 1948, Jim’s’ family moved to Lake Moraine in Hamilton and he graduated from Hamilton Central School in 1956. Jim was a J.V. starter as a freshman on the basketball team and an avid fan of the New York Knicks his entire life. In later years he loyally supported the Madison Central School basketball teams. He attended Canisius College and on October 19, 1957, married his soulmate, Patricia A. Relf Mitchell, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamilton. Jim enjoyed working with his hands and was a gifted craftsman, becoming a carpenter and mason and had a tremendous work ethic, often working multiple jobs throughout his life. In 1960, he began a 42-year career with New York State Department of Corrections, where he opened many of the facilities across the state. He had a reputation of being a strong and fair leader who was loyal to his officers and retired in 2001 as Deputy Superintendent of Security at Marcy Correctional Facility. Jim liked to bowl, carrying a 200 average and loved fishing. He enjoyed the 1,000 Islands area after having spent summers during his youth at his Grandparent’s camp on Wellesley Island, eventually owning a family camp in Fisher’s Landing. He loved to read and cite trivia facts and could calculate numbers quickly in his head, and believed strongly in the importance of higher education. Jim had a great sense of humor and quick wit and was known for his selflessness, often lending others a helping hand. Jim liked to collect pictures of wild animals and adored his beloved cats Kitty, Sam and Spooky. Above all else, Jim valued his family and cherished being a father and grandfather. He took great pride in his Irish Heritage and was a huge fan of John Wayne. Jim was a parishioner and lector of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Oriskany Falls, and a board member and President of the Madison Historical Society, Chenango Canal Association and the Madison Central School Board and member of Lupus and Allied Diseases Association Board. Jim was a devoted, loving, and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother; he leaves behind a legacy of loving memories and will be greatly missed. James is survived by his children, James E. Mitchell, III, and his wife Mary, of Centreville, Va., Kathleen Arntsen, and her husband David, of Verona, Timothy Mitchell, and his wife Deborah, of Clayton, and Daniel Mitchell and his wife Lisa, of Madison; his brothers, William Mitchell and his wife Julia of Washington, Michael Mitchell and his wife Patricia of Florida, and sisters Jill Anne Smith of Arizona, and Jane Williams of New York; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia Mitchell; his parents, James and Mary Alice Mitchell; his brother, Thomas Mitchell; and his cherished granddaughter, Shawna Lynn Mitchell. A prayer service will be held at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Oriskany Falls, with the Rev. Vincent Kelly, as Celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Madison Village Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Funeral Home 3592 South St., Madison, but must wear masks and practice social distancing at all times. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net
Memorials may be made to the Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, P.O. Box 170, Verona, N.Y., 13478, or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in care of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 199 Stafford Street, Waterville, N.Y., 13480, or Madison Village Ambulance, P.O. Box 333, Madison, N.Y., 13402. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-e-mitchell-jr