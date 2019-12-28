|
DURHAMVILLE: James H. Cullen, 76, Center Street, died Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Syracuse VA Medical Center, where he had been a patient for the past nine days.Born in Oneida on July 19, 1943, he was the son of Cornelius and Luella Wagner Cullen. A lifelong resident of the area, Jim was a graduate of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, Class of 1961. He married Sharon Skellham in Oneida on August 3, 1968.Prior to his retirement in 2004, he was employed with New Process Gear for thirty-two years. After graduation, in 1961, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Viet Nam War. He received the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation and the Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm after his honorable discharge in 1966. Jim was of the Presbyterian faith, a member of the United Auto Workers, the Durhamville Fire Department, where he served as chief, past president, commissioner and chairman of the fire commissioners, the Durhamville Veterans Club, and coached Little League baseball. He enjoyed reading, golfing, sports, especially Syracuse University, the New York Giants and New York Mets, the Oneida Boosters and going to the Utica-Rome Speedway.Surviving are his wife, Sharon; one daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Jon Kinney II of Munnsville; two sons, James F. Cullen and Jessica Rodgers of Canastota and Patrick H. and Amy Cullen of Stockbridge; one sister, Mary Ann Andrews of Rome; ten grandchildren, Emily Cullen, Tucker Rodgers, Rebekah Cullen, Alexander Cullen, Juliann Cullen, Jon Kinney III, Evan Kinney, Joshua Cullen, Logan Joyner and Cole Joyner; one brother-in-law, Frank Skellham; two sisters-in-law, Deb Skellham and Linda (Bill Leone) Campito and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, January 3, 2020 from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Pastor Kevin Bailey officiating. Interment will be made in West Verona Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Durhamville Fire Department, 5305 Church Street, Durhamville, NY 13054 or the Durhamville Vets Club, 5350 Canal Street, Durhamville, NY 13054. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-h-cullen
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019