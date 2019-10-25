|
EDMOND, OK- James (“Jamie”) H. Hannafon III, of Edmond, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his wife and three children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Born in Topeka, Kansas, June 2, 1955, to Jim and Dolly Hannafon, Jamie was a resilient man with strong morals and a passion for service; he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman in 1975, served until 1982, and upon completion of his degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Buffalo in 1984, he became a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force where he served until he retired at Tinker Air Force Base as a major in 1998. He continued to work another twenty years in Oklahoma for Midwest Regional Home Health as a physical therapist where he provided comfort, compassion, and guidance to those in his care.Always an avid sportsman, Jamie enjoyed a number of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, skiing, camping, running, rowing, and rafting; he also enjoyed spending time watching sports with his family and friends, listening to music, and playing his guitar. Above all else, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved wife of 42 years, Ellen (Willson) Hannafon, and their children and grandchildren.Jamie is survived by his wife, Ellen, his daughter from Wilmington, DE, Jennifer (Derek) Freer; his son from Edmond, OK, James (Bethany) Hannafon; his daughter from Alexandria, VA, Kathryn Hannafon; his grandchildren from Wilmington, DE, Jacob, Haley, and Benjamin Freer; his grandchildren from Edmond, OK, Wesley, Ayla, and Eleanor Hannafon; his sister from Baldwinsville, NY, Tonya Hannafon; his brother from Rochester, NY, Stephen (Freda) Hannafon; his brother from Rome, NY, Kevin Hannafon; his brother from Melbourne, FL, Shawn Hannafon; his brother from Titusville, FL, Martin (Tammy) Hannafon; his brother-in-law from Vernon Center, NY, James (Mandy) Willson; his sister-in-law from Bakersfield, CA, Barbara Melioris (Ross Kallenburger); his brother-in-law from Las Vegas, NV, Michael (Brenda) Willson; his brother-in-law from Vernon Center, NY, Douglas (Anne) Willson; his sister-in-law from Clinton, NY, Sony (David) Bermudez; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is loved and missed by all.Funeral services will be held 11AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from the Church of the Holy Family, Peterboro Road, Vernon, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer, pastor. Interment will be made on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11AM in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida on Monday, from 4-7PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-h-jamie-hannafon-iii
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019