Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
Sherrill-James R. Graves Jr., age 65, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center. He was born on May 12, 1953 in Oneida New York a son of the late James R. Sr. and Dawn (Laing) Graves and was a 1972 graduate of V.V.S. School. Jim worked for the City of Sherrill for over twenty years, and Vernon Downs for ten years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Sherrill Sons of the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill, Mounts Creek Lodge and The Owls Club.Jim loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting, and fishing and enjoyed going to the family camp for weekends. He lived his life enjoying his family and friends. Jim is survived by his three daughters, Melissa and James Wulforst of Sherrill, Carla Graves and Mark Tubbs of Maine, Katie Southfield of Clinton, and one son James III and Sarah Graves of USAF. Also surviving are three brothers, Art Graves, Dan Graves, Jeff Graves, and five sisters, Judy Johnston, Amy and James Rapasadi, Amanda and David Relyea, Diane and Paul Camardella, Jennifer and Kevin Wicham. Five grandchildren, Seth Schafer, Kaleb and Konnor Erdige, Madeline and Mackenzie Southfield, nineteen nieces and nephews, twenty-three great-nieces and great-nephews and his longtime companion Karen Major. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Jim Sr. and Dawn Graves and sister Deborah Graves Reed. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY. Jim’s prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date in Valley View Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-r-graves-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 12, 2019
