ONEIDA CASTLEJane E. Zeller, 72, of State Street, passed away on Friday morning, April 12, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of the Oneida Healthcare Center, where she had been a resident for the past three weeks.Born in Oneida on August 18, 1946, she was the daughter of Judge Howard A. and Carmen L. Hickox Zeller. She was a graduate of Windsor Mountain High School in Lenox, MA, Class of 1964 and a graduate of the University of Miami, Class of 1969.Jane was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, enjoyed writing poetry and was of the Christian faith.Surviving are: two sons and daughters-in-law, Justin E. and Genora Lynn Cole of Indian Trail, NC and Daniel and Soraya Cleary of Murrieta, CA; four grandchildren, Ashley Lynn Cole, Daniel Thomas Cole, Devaj H. Cleary and Avani M. Cleary; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert A. and Elizabeth Zeller of Munnsville, James E. and Sandra Zeller of Oneida and Richard A. Zeller of Port Richey, FL; former spouse, Alan B. Cole of Hallandale Beach, FL and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her former spouse Dennis H. Cleary of Oceanside, CA.In keeping with Jane’s wishes, there will be no services. Interment will be made in Stockbridge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-e-zeller
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019