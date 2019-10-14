|
|
HIGGINSVILLE: Janet A. Hitchings, 80, of Higginsville Road, passed away early Saturday morning, October 13, 2019, in Upstate Medical University, where she had been a patient for the past week after a lengthy illness.Born in Chittenango on February 28, 1939, she was the daughter of Harold and Gertrude Carpenter. A resident of Higginsville since 1960, Janet was a graduate of Chittenango High School. She married Claude Hitchings in Chittenango Presbyterian Church on February 27, 1960.Prior to her retirement, Janet was employed by the former Hazel Carpenter home in Oneida and had previously been employed with Oneida Limited Silversmith’s and Grant’s Department Store. She was of the Presbyterian faith.Surviving besides her husband Claude are: four daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Robert Boyles of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Connie and Marty Pikarsky of LaFayette, Claudette and Christopher “Mike” Buss of Oneida and Cheryl and Jeff Hull of Oneida; one son and his girlfriend, Chad A. Hitchings and Lulu Durr of Higginsville; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Brian and Nicole Boyles, Darrel and Sarah Boyles, Heather and Carmen Zeolla, Jonathan Pikarsky, Chad and Erika Hitchings II, Zack Hitchings, Randi and Doug Seamon, Jeff and Cara Hull Jr. and Dalton Buss and his fiancée Morgan Simmons; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Holden of Fayetteville; brother-in-law and his wife, James and Terry Hitchings of Verona and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Paul Carpenter, a grandson, Kane Michael Buss and a great-grandson Tripp James Hitchings.Funeral services will be held 1PM Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 11-1PM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to the Oneida Police Benevolent Association in memory of Kane Buss.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-a-hitchings
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019