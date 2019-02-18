|
Janice Endemann Taylor, Oriskany Falls, NY: Janice passed away on February 15, 2019 at age 79. She was born in Sherrill, NY on January 28, 1940 to Fred and Doris Endemann. Janice graduated from VVS in 1958. She married Norman R. Taylor on February 20, 1960 in St. Helena’s Church in Sherrill.After graduating high school, she worked for two years as a secretary at Griffiss Air Force Base. From 1969 to 1978, she ran a consignment shop called “Hilltop Exchange” in Clinton, NY. Janice went on to work as a secretary for the New York Power Authority for 20 years, before retiring in March 1998.Janice was a past president of St. Helena’s Alter Rosary Society in Sherrill, a member of Sherrill Fireman’s Auxiliary, past president of St. Mary’s Woman’s Club in Clinton, a member of the Kirkland Art Center and an avid golfer in the Westmoreland Woman’s Golf League and Barker Brook Golf Leagues. She was also a member of the Mohawk Valley District Women’s Golf Association.Janice worked part-time from her home from September 2003 to June 2005 for The Green House Project, an alternative to nursing home living. She loved knitting and crocheting for her children and grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Norman; daughters, Kimberley (Steve) Brooks of Macedon, NY and Robin (Mark) Schunk of Conesus Lake, NY; son, Jeffrey (Kristina) Taylor of Middleburg, FL; seven grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Finley of Sherrill, NY and Marlene Dorton of Zephyrhills, FL; brother, John Endemann of Chittenango, NY; several nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her baby daughter in 1965, daughter-in-law, Pam Taylor in 2005 and brother, Kenneth Endemann.A family service will be announced at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janice-endemann-taylor
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019